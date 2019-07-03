< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story416128864" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416128864" data-article-version="1.0">Police: 49 Spin scooters vandalized in downtown St. Paul last week</h1> </header> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:allie.johnson@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/police-49-spin-scooters-vandalized-in-downtown-st-paul-last-week">Allie Johnson, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 02:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 02:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> vandalized in downtown St. Paul last week"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416128864.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416128864");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416128864-416129382"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20Spin%20scooters_1562181804614.jpg_7472928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20Spin%20scooters_1562181804614.jpg_7472928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20Spin%20scooters_1562181804614.jpg_7472928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20Spin%20scooters_1562181804614.jpg_7472928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20Spin%20scooters_1562181804614.jpg_7472928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shared ride Spin electric scooters are lined up on a street in Washington, DC June 11, 2019. Shared ride Spin electric scooters are lined up on a street in Washington, DC June 11, 2019. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416128864-416129382" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20Spin%20scooters_1562181804614.jpg_7472928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20Spin%20scooters_1562181804614.jpg_7472928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20Spin%20scooters_1562181804614.jpg_7472928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20Spin%20scooters_1562181804614.jpg_7472928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20Spin%20scooters_1562181804614.jpg_7472928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shared ride Spin electric scooters are lined up on a street in Washington, DC June 11, 2019. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Shared ride Spin electric scooters are lined up on a street in Washington, DC June 11, 2019. <strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are investigating after they say nearly 50 electric rental scooters were vandalized downtown last week. (FOX 9)</strong> - Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are investigating after they say nearly 50 electric rental scooters were vandalized downtown last week.</p> <p>St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders said Spin, one of three scooter rental companies operating in the city, reported 49 scooters total were damaged over the course of three days: 10 on June 25, 8 on June 26 and 31 on June 27. </p> <p>Almost all the scooters were damaged in the same manner—where it appeared they had been picked up and smashed down, Linders said. A few scooters had also had their brake lines cut. The company estimates it will cost up to $1,200 to fix each scooter, depending on the extent of the damage. </p> <p>Spin told police it was not unusual to have one or two of their scooters damaged every week, but such a large number damaged in such a short period of time and in the same manner led them to believe it was intentional, Linders said. </p> <p>Police are investigating the vandalism. <li> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/officials-address-social-media-threats-for-hmong-freedom-fest"> <h4>Officials address social media threats for Hmong Freedom Fest</h4> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/judge-rules-teen-accused-of-rape-deserves-leniency-because-he-is-from-a-good-family"> <h4>Judge rules teen accused of rape deserves leniency because he is from a 'good family'</h4> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/investigators-still-seeking-information-on-badly-hurt-dog-found-in-afton-in-march"> <h4>Investigators still seeking information on badly hurt dog found in Afton in March</h4> </a> </li> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge rules teen accused of rape deserves leniency because he is from a 'good family'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 12:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 01:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family court judge in New Jersey said that a boy accused of raping a 16-year-old girl while recording the incident on his mobile phone should be given leniency because he came from a “good family.”</p><p>Judge James Troiano said that the boy, who was only identified in court papers as “G.M.C.,” should not face trial as an adult after the incident, arguing that “he is clearly a candidate not just for college, but probably for a good college. His scores for college entry were very high.”</p><p>Prosecutors say G.M.C. was one of 30 youths who had gathered in a basement for a pajama-themed party in which some attendees were drinking. They allege that G.M.C. then filmed himself allegedly raping the girl and later shared the cellphone video with friends, along with the text: “When your first time having sex is rape.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/investigators-still-seeking-information-on-badly-hurt-dog-found-in-afton-in-march" title="Investigators still seeking information on badly hurt dog found in Afton in March" data-articleId="416111138" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/25/Dog_found_badly_injured_in_Afton__dog_fi_0_6940383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/25/Dog_found_badly_injured_in_Afton__dog_fi_0_6940383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/25/Dog_found_badly_injured_in_Afton__dog_fi_0_6940383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/25/Dog_found_badly_injured_in_Afton__dog_fi_0_6940383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/25/Dog_found_badly_injured_in_Afton__dog_fi_0_6940383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's been a tough road to recovery for a pitbull found alone and badly hurt on a rural road in Afton, Minnesota. There are concerns the dog, Ritzie, may be part of a larger dog fighting ring in the area." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Investigators still seeking information on badly hurt dog found in Afton in March</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Allie Johnson, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 12:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 12:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the case of a dog that was found badly hurt on a rural road in Afton, Minnesota this past spring. The Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information. </p><p>In March, a couple in Afton found an abandoned and badly beaten pitbull wandering around their property. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation to determine whether the dog, Ritizie’s injuries were consistent with a dog fighting ring. </p><p>On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said they were still looking for information regarding Ritzie’s injuries or her owner. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/01/DhDzBTYU8AI1266_1530491203417_5744475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/01/DhDzBTYU8AI1266_1530491203417_5744475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/01/DhDzBTYU8AI1266_1530491203417_5744475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/01/DhDzBTYU8AI1266_1530491203417_5744475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Paul&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Officials address social media threats for Hmong Freedom Fest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-rules-teen-accused-of-rape-deserves-leniency-because-he-is-from-a-good-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge rules teen accused of rape deserves leniency because he is from a 'good family'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/investigators-still-seeking-information-on-badly-hurt-dog-found-in-afton-in-march" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/25/Ritzie%20dog%20injured_1553563345468.jpg_6940586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/25/Ritzie%20dog%20injured_1553563345468.jpg_6940586_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/25/Ritzie%20dog%20injured_1553563345468.jpg_6940586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/25/Ritzie%20dog%20injured_1553563345468.jpg_6940586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/25/Ritzie%20dog%20injured_1553563345468.jpg_6940586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Investigators still seeking information on badly hurt dog found in Afton in March</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/you-are-not-alone-users-report-issues-with-facebook-and-instagram" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook&#x20;logo&#x20;and&#x20;app&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Carl&#x20;Court&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>You are not alone: Users report issues with Facebook and Instagram</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1-dead-14-year-old-in-critical-condition-after-separate-water-incidents-in-northern-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition after separate water incidents in northern Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }  