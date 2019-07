- A man is in custody after Maple Grove Police responded to a scene where they found an adult female deceased Wednesday night.

The call first came in at 7:42 p.m. for an unconscious female. They found the woman dead at the scene and they also discovered a man with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on the 6600 block of Eagle Lake Drive in Maple Grove.

Maple Grove investigators are still working the case with the Hennepin County Crime Lab.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.