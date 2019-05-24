< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Plymouth PD using #9pmRoutine to remind residents to make safety checks before bed By Cole Heath, FOX 9
Posted May 24 2019 08:42PM CDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 10:21PM CDT
Updated May 24 2019 10:22PM CDT i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408900163");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408900163_408920914_118146"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408900163_408920914_118146";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408920914","video":"567904","title":"Plymouth%20PD%20using%20%239pmRoutine%20to%20remind%20residents%20to%20make%20safety%20checks%20before%20bed","caption":"9%20p.m.%20means%20it%E2%80%99s%20time%20for%20the%20news%20on%20FOX%209%2C%20but%20it%20also%20means%20it%20may%20be%20the%20right%20time%20for%20you%20to%20lock%20down%20your%20home%20for%20the%20night.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F24%2FPlymouth_PD_using__9pmRoutine_to_remind__0_7312773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F24%2FPlymouth_PD_using__9pmRoutine_to_remind_resident_567904_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653362475%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DR4MtB25CDwynPYV5GXRPkMvipIE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fplymouth-pd-using-9pmroutine-to-remind-residents-to-make-safety-checks-before-bed"}},"createDate":"May 24 2019 10:21PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408900163_408920914_118146",video:"567904",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Plymouth_PD_using__9pmRoutine_to_remind__0_7312773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"9%2520p.m.%2520means%2520it%25E2%2580%2599s%2520time%2520for%2520the%2520news%2520on%2520FOX%25209%252C%2520but%2520it%2520also%2520means%2520it%2520may%2520be%2520the%2520right%2520time%2520for%2520you%2520to%2520lock%2520down%2520your%2520home%2520for%2520the%2520night.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/24/Plymouth_PD_using__9pmRoutine_to_remind_resident_567904_1800.mp4?Expires=1653362475&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=R4MtB25CDwynPYV5GXRPkMvipIE",eventLabel:"Plymouth%20PD%20using%20%239pmRoutine%20to%20remind%20residents%20to%20make%20safety%20checks%20before%20bed-408920914",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fplymouth-pd-using-9pmroutine-to-remind-residents-to-make-safety-checks-before-bed"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/plymouth-pd-using-9pmroutine-to-remind-residents-to-make-safety-checks-before-bed">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 08:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408900163"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:21PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-408900163" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408900163-408902812"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408900163-408902812" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - 9 p.m. means it’s time for the news on FOX 9, but it also means it may be the right time for you to lock down your home for the night.</p><p>It’s called the “9 p.m. Routine” and it’s a social media push used by police nationwide to remind folks to make sure their homes are safe.</p><p>Police say the steps are simple, but effective and can be used wherever you live.</p><p>In places like Plymouth, where this program is debuting, thieves have been targeting homes, making it that much more important.</p><p>Preventing these kind of crimes is why the Plymouth Police Department now uses social media to tweet out what’s called the #9pmRoutine.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">With this long holiday weekend it is a great time to remind our residents of... you guessed it! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9PMRoutine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9PMRoutine</a><br /> <br /> * Lock your doors<br /> * Lock your windows<br /> * Close and lock your garage door<br /> * Secure valuables from your car and then lock it<br /> * Arm your alarm if you have one <a href="https://t.co/TGdv0m19ss">pic.twitter.com/TGdv0m19ss</a></p>— Plymouth Police, MN (@PlymouthMNPD) <a href="https://twitter.com/PlymouthMNPD/status/1132102987336306689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Plymouth Police Department joins departments from Florida to Kansas and beyond that tweet the reminders nightly.</p><p>Locking your doors and windows, closing your garage, turning your outdoor lights on, activating your house alarm and removing your valuables from your car parked outside are all part of this.</p><p>Especially bringing your garage remote inside to protect the things you can replace and what you can’t.</p><p>Police say an uptick in break-ins across the metro come with the return of the warmer months and communities known for low crime, like Plymouth, can become prime targets.</p><p>It’s not just your valuables, but also your guns that should be brought in from vehicles at night, according to Plymouth Police.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story408900163 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story408900163 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-408900163",i="relatedHeadlines-408900163",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_" > More News Stories Minnesota Friday night" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Severe%20storms%20map%201_1558753048843.jpg_7312648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Severe%20storms%20map%201_1558753048843.jpg_7312648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Severe%20storms%20map%201_1558753048843.jpg_7312648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Severe%20storms%20map%201_1558753048843.jpg_7312648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Severe%20storms%20map%201_1558753048843.jpg_7312648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Severe thunderstorms, hail, wind move across N. Minnesota Friday night</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 09:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A round of thunderstorms moved across northern Minnesota this evening.</p><p>Some were severe at times with the primary threats being hail and wind.</p><p>These storms will continue to weaken overnight as they move north and east.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/gophers-softball-wins-first-ever-super-regional-game-is-1-win-away-from-college-world-series" title="Gophers Softball wins first-ever Super Regional game, is 1 win away from College World Series" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Gophers_Softball_wins_first_ever_Super_R_0_7312492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Gophers_Softball_wins_first_ever_Super_R_0_7312492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Gophers_Softball_wins_first_ever_Super_R_0_7312492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Gophers_Softball_wins_first_ever_Super_R_0_7312492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Gophers_Softball_wins_first_ever_Super_R_0_7312492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Minnesota Softball team beat LSU 5-3 Friday evening and is now one win away from the College World Series." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gophers Softball wins first-ever Super Regional game, is 1 win away from College World Series</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 09:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Softball team beat LSU 5-3 Friday evening and is now one win away from the College World Series.</p><p>The Gophers made a late comeback to take down the Tigers in game one of the Super Regional, best-of-3 series. It was the first-ever Super Regional win for the program. </p><p>A four-run fourth inning put the Gophers ahead and a stellar seven strikeout pitching performance from Amber Fiser helped seal the deal. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/harrison-ford-says-there-can-only-be-one-indiana-jones-and-its-him" title="Harrison Ford says there can only be one Indiana Jones, and it's him" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison_Ford_says_no_one_can_play_India_0_7312346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison_Ford_says_no_one_can_play_India_0_7312346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison_Ford_says_no_one_can_play_India_0_7312346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison_Ford_says_no_one_can_play_India_0_7312346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison_Ford_says_no_one_can_play_India_0_7312346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Harrison Ford finally said out loud what “Indiana Jones” fans have known to be true for decades: No one else can ever play the role of Indy because Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Harrison Ford says there can only be one Indiana Jones, and it's him</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Harrison Ford finally said out loud what “Indiana Jones” fans have known to be true for decades: No one else can ever play the role of Indy because Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones.</p><p>Ford appeared on NBC's “ Today” on Friday for an interview related to his new voice-over role as the dog, Rooster, in “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” but the conversation eventually veered toward his time portraying a character that is arguably the most legendary archaeologist ever.</p><p>On the subject of Indiana Jones, host Craig Melvin began to ask Ford, “When you're done with that role,” and before he could finish the question, Ford threw his head back and chuckled with a wide grin spread across his face.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/plymouth-pd-using-9pmroutine-to-remind-residents-to-make-safety-checks-before-bed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lock your doors #9pmRoutine"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Plymouth PD using #9pmRoutine to remind residents to make safety checks before bed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-softball-wins-first-ever-super-regional-game-is-1-win-away-from-college-world-series"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Gophers%20win_1558745902693.jpg_7312443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Minnesota Athletics Communications)" title="Gophers win Super Regional game 1"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers Softball wins first-ever Super Regional game, is 1 win away from College World Series</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harrison-ford-says-there-can-only-be-one-indiana-jones-and-its-him"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actor Harrison Ford departs the Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of The Crystal Skull Premiere during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 18 , 2008 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)" title="Harrison Ford Indiana Jones-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Harrison Ford says there can only be one Indiana Jones, and it's him</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-caught-on-video-bathing-in-wendys-kitchen-sink-business-still-passes-health-inspection"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/ugc_haleyleachapproved_052419_1558737783640_7311920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A man is shown allegedly taking a bath in a large kitchen sink at a Wendy's restaurant in Florida. (Photo courtesy: Haley Leach via Facebook)" title="ugc_haleyleachapproved_052419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man caught on video bathing in Wendy's kitchen sink; business still passes health inspection</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/plymouth-pd-using-9pmroutine-to-remind-residents-to-make-safety-checks-before-bed" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/9P%20-%20LOCK%20YOUR%20DOORS%20CAMPAIGN_00.00.11.18_1558750196133.png_7312298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Plymouth PD using #9pmRoutine to remind residents to make safety checks before bed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-softball-wins-first-ever-super-regional-game-is-1-win-away-from-college-world-series" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Gophers%20win_1558745902693.jpg_7312443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Gophers%20win_1558745902693.jpg_7312443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Gophers%20win_1558745902693.jpg_7312443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Gophers%20win_1558745902693.jpg_7312443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Gophers%20win_1558745902693.jpg_7312443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Minnesota&#x20;Athletics&#x20;Communications&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gophers Softball wins first-ever Super Regional game, is 1 win away from College World Series</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harrison-ford-says-there-can-only-be-one-indiana-jones-and-its-him" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CANNES&#x2c;&#x20;FRANCE&#x20;-&#x20;MAY&#x20;18&#x3a;&#x20;Actor&#x20;Harrison&#x20;Ford&#x20;departs&#x20;the&#x20;Indiana&#x20;Jones&#x20;and&#x20;The&#x20;Kingdom&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Crystal&#x20;Skull&#x20;Premiere&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;61st&#x20;International&#x20;Cannes&#x20;Film&#x20;Festival&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;18&#x20;&#x2c;&#x20;2008&#x20;in&#x20;Cannes&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Pascal&#x20;Le&#x20;Segretain&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harrison Ford says there can only be one Indiana Jones, and it's him</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missing-law-enforcement-looking-for-15-year-old-runaway-from-dunn-county-wis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charli%20Carlin%20missing_1558743518298.jpg_7312336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charli%20Carlin%20missing_1558743518298.jpg_7312336_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charli%20Carlin%20missing_1558743518298.jpg_7312336_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charli%20Carlin%20missing_1558743518298.jpg_7312336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charli%20Carlin%20missing_1558743518298.jpg_7312336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Dunn&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MISSING: Law enforcement looking for 15-year-old runaway from Dunn County, Wis.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-caught-on-video-bathing-in-wendys-kitchen-sink-business-still-passes-health-inspection" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/ugc_haleyleachapproved_052419_1558737783640_7311920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/ugc_haleyleachapproved_052419_1558737783640_7311920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/ugc_haleyleachapproved_052419_1558737783640_7311920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/ugc_haleyleachapproved_052419_1558737783640_7311920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/ugc_haleyleachapproved_052419_1558737783640_7311920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;allegedly&#x20;taking&#x20;a&#x20;bath&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;large&#x20;kitchen&#x20;sink&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Wendy&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;restaurant&#x20;in&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Haley&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Leach&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man caught on video bathing in Wendy's kitchen sink; business still passes 