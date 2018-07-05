Pit bull shot in Sauk Rapids, Minn. apartment building

- Police in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota are investigating the shooting of a two-year-old pit bull in the hallway of an apartment building Sunday.

The incident occurred at an apartment building on the 1300 block of 13th Street Circle at 6:55 p.m. The dog had gotten out of the owner's apartment and was shot by an unknown person, according to the Sauk Rapids Police Department. The shooter reportedly left the building afterwards.

The dog survived the shooting, but has serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident to contact the Sauk Rapids Police Department at 320-258-5841.