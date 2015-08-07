< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423561449" data-article-version="1.0">Pine County sheriff's deputy rear-ended by driver allegedly under the influence</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:48AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 11:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/pine-county-sheriff-s-deputy-rear-ended-by-driver-allegedly-under-the-influence" addthis:title="Pine County sheriff's deputy rear-ended by driver allegedly under the influence"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423561449.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423561449");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423561449-5699230"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423561449-5699230" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:48AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 11:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423561449" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PINE CITY, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A speeding driver believed to be under the influence rear-ended a sheriff’s deputy in Pine City, Minnesota shortly after midnight Tuesday, pushing the deputy’s squad car off the street and onto the property of a nearby church. </p><p>The crash occurred at 12:41 a.m. near Main Street and 3rd Avenue South. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was driving south on Main Street when his squad was rear-ended by a pickup truck and pushed onto the property of the First Presbyterian Church. </p><p>The deputy and the driver were injured, but able to exit their vehicles. </p><p>The sheriff’s office said the driver of the pickup truck was “combative” and responding officers had to restrain him. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charges: Man zip-tied teen, stole about $10,000 during Minneapolis home invasion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 07:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 08:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 33-year-old Minneapolis man is charged in connection to a home invasion in which he allegedly threatened to kill a 14-year-old boy and left him zip-tied in the home, according to a criminal complaint.</p><p>Robert Buckingham is charged with first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and first-degree aggravated robbery.</p><p>This case comes amid a series of 23 home invasion burglaries in which a suspect has entered the home, threatened children with weapons and demanded money, according to an application for search warrant filed in Hennepin County District Court. The document states Hispanic families with children have been targeted.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/15-year-old-coco-gauff-gets-us-open-wild-card-entry" title="15-year-old Coco Gauff gets US Open wild-card entry" data-articleId="423660848" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori Gauff of the United States hits a backhand against Simona Halep of Romania during Day 7 of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by TPN/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>15-year-old Coco Gauff gets US Open wild-card entry</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 06:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Coco Gauff will get a chance to try for an encore: The 15-year-old from Florida received a wild-card entry Tuesday for the U.S. Open's main draw.</p><p>It will be Gauff's second Grand Slam tournament. She made a magical run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last month after getting a wild card into the qualifying rounds there.</p><p>Ranked just 313th at the time, Gauff became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, upset five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round and wound up losing at the All England Club to eventual title winner Simona Halep.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mpd-called-after-suspicious-man-spotted-in-east-harriet-neighborhood" title="Guns recovered from suspicious vehicle in East Harriet neighborhood" data-articleId="423573794" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/MPD_called_after__suspicious__man_spotte_0_7591154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/MPD_called_after__suspicious__man_spotte_0_7591154_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/MPD_called_after__suspicious__man_spotte_0_7591154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/MPD_called_after__suspicious__man_spotte_0_7591154_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/MPD_called_after__suspicious__man_spotte_0_7591154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An incident in early August has residents in the East Harriet neighborhood on edge." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Guns recovered from suspicious vehicle in East Harriet neighborhood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Karen Scullin, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 12:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 07:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An incident in early August has residents in the East Harriet neighborhood on edge.</p><p>Police say on Aug. 2 they responded to the 4200 block of Bryant Ave S after neighbors reported seeing a man parked in his car. </p><p>The man was not arrested, but police did find multiple firearms in the car. The MPD is currently holding the guns until the owner can pass a background check or obtain a court order that the guns be released to him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/15-year-old-coco-gauff-gets-us-open-wild-card-entry" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori&#x20;Gauff&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;hits&#x20;a&#x20;backhand&#x20;against&#x20;Simona&#x20;Halep&#x20;of&#x20;Romania&#x20;during&#x20;Day&#x20;7&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Championships&#x20;-&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;All&#x20;England&#x20;Lawn&#x20;Tennis&#x20;and&#x20;Croquet&#x20;Club&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;08&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;TPN&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>15-year-old Coco Gauff gets US Open wild-card entry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mpd-called-after-suspicious-man-spotted-in-east-harriet-neighborhood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/6-P-MAN%27S%20GUNS%20TAKEN%20AWAY_00.00.01.02_1565739914156.png_7590980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/6-P-MAN%27S%20GUNS%20TAKEN%20AWAY_00.00.01.02_1565739914156.png_7590980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/6-P-MAN%27S%20GUNS%20TAKEN%20AWAY_00.00.01.02_1565739914156.png_7590980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/6-P-MAN%27S%20GUNS%20TAKEN%20AWAY_00.00.01.02_1565739914156.png_7590980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/6-P-MAN%27S%20GUNS%20TAKEN%20AWAY_00.00.01.02_1565739914156.png_7590980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Guns recovered from suspicious vehicle in East Harriet neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-now-has-designated-parking-spots-for-scooters" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/scooterr_1565734010081_7590824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/scooterr_1565734010081_7590824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/scooterr_1565734010081_7590824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/scooterr_1565734010081_7590824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/scooterr_1565734010081_7590824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;City&#x20;of&#x20;Minneapolis" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis now has designated parking spots for scooters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lake-nokomis-beaches-closed-after-ecoli-outbreak-sickens-3-children" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/TZ-2%20A%20--%20BEACH%20INSPECTIONS_00.00.16.24_1563562147736.png_7535342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/TZ-2%20A%20--%20BEACH%20INSPECTIONS_00.00.16.24_1563562147736.png_7535342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/TZ-2%20A%20--%20BEACH%20INSPECTIONS_00.00.16.24_1563562147736.png_7535342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/TZ-2%20A%20--%20BEACH%20INSPECTIONS_00.00.16.24_1563562147736.png_7535342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/TZ-2%20A%20--%20BEACH%20INSPECTIONS_00.00.16.24_1563562147736.png_7535342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lake Nokomis beaches closed after E.coli outbreak sickens 3 children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vikings-rookies-mattison-johnson-stand-out-in-nfl-debut" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vikings rookies Mattison, Johnson stand out in NFL debut</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i  