- A fire in northwest Minnesota was spotted by someone in the sky on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a pilot was flying his plane near County Road 1, west of the City of Fertile, when he spotted a shed that appeared to be burning.

The pilot called 911 which dispatched firefighters and deputies who tracked down the fire to 150th Avenue SW in Liberty Township.

The shed was completely on fire when crews arrived and ended being a total loss, unfortunately.

The owners told deputies the shed was full of alfalfa.

Investigators say the fire isn't considered suspicious.