The Minnesota Department of Health reported a huge spike in Cyclospora cases in 2018. Cyclospora is a parasite that infects people when they consume contaminated food or water.
According to the Minnesota Public Health Laboratory Annual Report, the Infectious Disease Laboratory saw 24 cases of Cyclospora in 2017. Then, in 2018, the lab saw 156 cases.
Cyclospora, or Cyclospora cayetanesis , infects people when they consume contaminated food or water, generally raw produce. Symptoms include severe diarrhea, cramping and more.