Pet rescue looking for fosters for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey

- Twin Cities Pet Rescue is looking for people to register as fosters to help care for animals displaced from Hurricane Harvey.

Over the weekend, the rescue received its first group of dogs from Texas. The dogs came from an animal shelter that was reaching capacity.



“We bring them up,” said Ryan Johnson, the foster coordinator for Twin Cities Pet Rescue. “We provide the vet care, anything they should need.”

Organization leaders are hoping to bring in more animals over the coming weeks as relief efforts continue.



“We can bring up as many [animals] as we have open fosters, but we need the fosters,” said Johnson.



“This is the easiest thing you can ever do,” said Deborah Fiscus, a volunteer foster. “It’s all about love and care.”

For more information about how to become a foster, click here.