- Apple Valley police are investigating after witnesses say a man who darted into traffic was hit by a car.

According to Capt. Greg Dahlstrom, Thursday around 7 p.m. police responded to a report of a man hit by a car in the northbound lane of Cedar Avenue near 150th Street W.

When authorities arrived, they started CPR on the 37-year-old pedestrian. He was severely injured and unconscious. Crews took him to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Witnesses told police the man was in the median and then went into traffic unexpectedly and was hit by a car before the driver could stop. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

No one inside the car was hurt.

State Patrol is completing a crash reconstruction. The road was closed for about two hours as law enforcement assessed the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.