<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419040001" data-article-version="1.0">Pedestrian severely injured after reportedly 'darting' into traffic</h1>
</header> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419040001-0">2 PHOTOS</a>
</h4>
<figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419040001-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/apple%20valley%20crash%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.09.16.03_1563502050443.png_7533832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419040001-0">
<img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">
</a>
</figure></aside> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/apple%20valley%20crash%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.09.16.03_1563502050443.png_7533832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419040001-0">
<img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="apple valley crash KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.09.16.03_1563502050443.png.jpg">
</a>
</figure>
</li>
<li>
<figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/apple%20valley%20crash%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.00.15_1563502049417.png_7533831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419040001-0">
<img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="apple valley crash KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.00.15_1563502049417.png.jpg">
</a>
</figure> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:25PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <p><strong class='dateline'>APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Apple Valley police are investigating after witnesses say a man who darted into traffic was hit by a car.</p><p>According to Capt. Greg Dahlstrom, Thursday around 7 p.m. police responded to a report of a man hit by a car in the northbound lane of Cedar Avenue near 150th Street W.</p><p>When authorities arrived, they started CPR on the 37-year-old pedestrian. He was severely injured and unconscious. Crews took him to Hennepin County Medical Center.</p><p>Witnesses told police the man was in the median and then went into traffic unexpectedly and was hit by a car before the driver could stop. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.</p><p>No one inside the car was hurt.</p><p>State Patrol is completing a crash reconstruction. The road was closed for about two hours as law enforcement assessed the scene.</p><p>The investigation is ongoing.</p> 