Pedestrian hit in North Loop, Minneapolis dies

- Aileen Baesemann, a 71-year-old woman was killed after leaving a meditation class in Minneapolis’ warehouse district.

“She was a loving, strong, intelligent person,” Kathy Hanson, Baesemann’s sister told Fox 9.

Baesemann was leaving a meditation class at Tergar Meditation Center in the North Loop when she was hit.

The family said the 71-year-old suffered a traumatic blow to the head when she was trying to cross the street on Tuesday evening. The driver of the car was a 65-year-old woman from Bloomington. She stayed at the scene and tried to help.

Police ruled the death an accident, but continue to investigate how it happened.

Baesemann’s family said amid their sadness, they are thinking about the woman behind the wheel.

“I think about the times when I’ve had close calls,” Hanson said. “It could happen to anyone, these kinds of things and so I do feel for her.”

Baesemann was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center on Tuesday night. She died at HCMC on Wednesday. She had worked in hospital administration at HCMC several years ago.

Her family said she was loving retirement. She enjoyed traveling, hiking and her devotion to holistic wellness.

