Patriot Ride motorcyclist injured in crash in Stacy, Minn.

Photo courtesy Ludmila Bies Photo courtesy Ludmila Bies

- A participant in the 13th annual Patriot Ride was involved in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

The crash occurred at Fawn Lake Drive and Thames Street NE in Stacy, Minn. The driver of the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a trailer parked off the road, the Anoka County sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the 64-year-old driver, of Blaine, was airlifted to North Memorial. The passenger, an adult female, had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Patriot Ride brings thousands of motorcyclists together to show support for Minnesota’s military, veterans and their families.

