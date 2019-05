- Parts of the France Avenue bridge project in Edina are slated to be complete next week.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, France Avenue from 66th Street to the France Avenue bridge will reopen June 7. Additionally, the ramp from France Avenue to Highway 62 and the ramp from Highway 62 to France Avenue will reopen June 7.

Drivers should watch for some lane closures on Highway 62 from 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 to 5 a.m. Thursday, May 30 between Valley View Road and Xerxes Avenue.

