- One person has died and another was critically injured Tuesday after a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Chaska, Minnesota.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:32 p.m., officials received a driving complaint on Highway 212 at Carver County Road 51. The caller reported that a driver was weaving, crossing the center and fog lines, and fluctuating speeds.

A sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle near Highway 212 and County Road 53 in Cologne at about 5:35 p.m. The deputy followed the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver. The driver then sped up, attempting to flee from the deputy.

The driver continued east on Highway 212 at a high rate of speed, exited on Highway 41 and collided with several vehicles.

Officials say there were six vehicles involved in the crash, including the fleeing motorist.

The fleeing driver was severely injured in the crash and died as a result of his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Several others were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash and will provide additional details as they become available.