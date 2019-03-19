< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fparents-call-for-neutral-site-for-proposed-lakeville-sports-dome width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="395884000" data-article-version="1.0">Parents call for neutral site for proposed Lakeville sports dome</h1> </header> data-article-id="395884000" data-article-version="1.0">Parents call for neutral site for proposed Lakeville sports dome</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-395884000" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Parents call for neutral site for proposed Lakeville sports dome&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/19/lakeville%20sports%20dome%20controversy_1553052456524.JPG_6917430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Parents call for neutral site for proposed Lakeville sports dome&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/19/lakeville%20sports%20dome%20controversy_1553052456524.JPG_6917430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/parents-call-for-neutral-site-for-proposed-lakeville-sports-dome" data-title="Parents call for neutral site for proposed Lakeville sports dome" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/parents-call-for-neutral-site-for-proposed-lakeville-sports-dome" addthis:title="Parents call for neutral site for proposed Lakeville sports dome"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-395884000");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_395884000_395883120_111227"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_395884000_395883120_111227";this.videosJson='[{"id":"395883120","video":"546182","title":"Lakeville%20residents%20sound%20off%20on%20plan%20for%20sports%20dome%20shared%20between%20North%2C%20South%20high%20schools","caption":"During%20Tuesday%27s%20Lakeville%20school%20board%20meeting%2C%20residents%20sounded%20off%20on%20plans%20for%20a%20sports%20dome%20shared%20between%20North%2C%20South%20high%20schools.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F19%2FLakeville_residents_sound_off_on_plan_fo_0_6916266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F19%2FLakeville_residents_sound_off_on_plan_for_sports_546182_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647660192%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dtz9MBmirhTImky_K81hLLneZRXk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fparents-call-for-neutral-site-for-proposed-lakeville-sports-dome"}},"createDate":"Mar 19 2019 10:23PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_395884000_395883120_111227",video:"546182",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/19/Lakeville_residents_sound_off_on_plan_fo_0_6916266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"During%2520Tuesday%2527s%2520Lakeville%2520school%2520board%2520meeting%252C%2520residents%2520sounded%2520off%2520on%2520plans%2520for%2520a%2520sports%2520dome%2520shared%2520between%2520North%252C%2520South%2520high%2520schools.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/19/Lakeville_residents_sound_off_on_plan_for_sports_546182_1800.mp4?Expires=1647660192&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=tz9MBmirhTImky_K81hLLneZRXk",eventLabel:"Lakeville%20residents%20sound%20off%20on%20plan%20for%20sports%20dome%20shared%20between%20North%2C%20South%20high%20schools-395883120",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fparents-call-for-neutral-site-for-proposed-lakeville-sports-dome"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/parents-call-for-neutral-site-for-proposed-lakeville-sports-dome">Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 10:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-395884000"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 10:23PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 10:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/19/lakeville%20sports%20dome%20controversy_1553052456524.JPG_6917430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/19/lakeville%20sports%20dome%20controversy_1553052456524.JPG_6917430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-395884000-395883970" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/19/lakeville%20sports%20dome%20controversy_1553052456524.JPG_6917430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-395884000" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - If you live in Lakeville - you’re either north or you’re south. The division has never been <br /> clearer than it was in Tuesday’s school board meeting.</p><p>“We’re all for a dome, but at a neutral facility,” said Mark Dean, a Lakeville South assistant football coach. </p><p>The topic at issue was a <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/lakeville-south-north-at-odds-over-new-sports-dome">proposed sports dome</a> and where it should be located.</p><p>“Of the 300 emails that we’ve received over the last five days, the primary focus of almost all the emails was neutral site, neutral site,” said Bob Erickson, a Lakeville school board member.</p><p>The dome would look similar to one in West St. Paul and would be a place where both high schools’ sports teams could practice inside during inclement weather. The division has never been clearer than it was in Tuesday’s school board meeting.</p><p>“We’re all for a dome, but at a neutral facility,” said Mark Dean, a Lakeville South assistant football coach. </p><p>The topic at issue was a proposed sports dome and where it should be located.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-s-body-found-floating-in-mississippi-river-in-wi" title="Woman's body found floating in Mississippi River in Wis." > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_640_360.PNG" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_640_360.PNG" alt="Woman's body found floating in Mississippi River in Wis."> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG" alt="Woman's body found floating in Mississippi River in Wis."> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman's body found floating in Mississippi River in Wis.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 09:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 10:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found floating in the Mississippi River Tuesday in western Wisconsin.</p><p>According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, shortly after noon, a fisher notified officials of a body floating in the river near mile marker 795 in Trenton Township. </p><p>Officials recovered an adult female whose identity is unknown at this time. She was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/flood-warning_61382161" title="Flood Warning" > <div class="image-wrapper hide-image"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-4x3.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-4x3.jpg" alt="Flood Warning"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-4x3.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-4x3.jpg" alt="Flood Warning"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flood Warning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/woman-s-body-found-floating-in-mississippi-river-in-wi" ></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"><img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="water generic_1467505616210.PNG"/></figure> <h3>Woman's body found floating in Mississippi River in Wis.</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/blood-runners-minnesota-state-patrol-red-cross-partner-to-save-lives" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/19/6-V-BLOOD%20RUN%20_00.00.36.18_1553043828491.png_6914758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Blood Runners: Minnesota State Patrol, Red Cross partner to save lives</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/financial-troubles-put-minneapolis-theatre-in-jeopardy" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/19/9P%20Mayday%20Parade%20BW%20BO_00.00.08.00_1553046862677.png_6914688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Financial troubles put Minneapolis theatre in jeopardy</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/as-snow-melts-twin-cities-residential-restoration-companies-struggle-to-keep-up-with-demand" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/19/9%20P%20-%20HOME%20RESTORATION%20DELAYS_00.00.20.16_1553046162106.png_6914677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>As snow melts, home restoration companies struggle to keep up with demand</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/charges-man-claimed-to-be-lawyer-defrauded-couple-for-340-000" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/19/Otis%20Mays_2_1553043130407.jpg_6914746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Charges: Man claimed to be lawyer, defrauded couple for $340,000</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 