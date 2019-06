- Significant highways in the Twin Cities metro will be closed temporarily starting Sunday overnight.

First, I-35W South will close to all traffic between Highway 62 and I-94 from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. on Monday. The left lane of the I-35W headed north will also be closed in the same section for the same time period.

Then, on Monday and Tuesday, I-94 East will be closed overnight both nights between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following day between I-394 and I-35W. The same section will be closed for the entire weekend next week (more details below).

At the same time, the ramp from I-35W South to 46th Street will close on Monday for about a month.

Other upcoming closures:

• Weekend closure: I-94 east is closed from 10 p.m. Friday, June 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 17 between I-394 to I-35W.

• I-35W is closed in both directions 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 to 5 a.m. Thursday June 20 between I-94 and Highway 62.

• I-35W south will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily June 19-23 between Highway 62 and I-94.

• Weekend closure: I-35W is closed from 10 p.m. Friday, June 28 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 1 between Highway 62 and I-94.