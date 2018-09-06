Over 1,300 animals seized in alleged dog, cockfighting operation in western WI

- More than 1,300 animals were recently seized from an alleged dogfighting and cockfighting operation in western Wisconsin.

On Aug. 30, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a property in Gilman Township where they discovered animals, including chickens and more than a dozen dogs, living in “deplorable conditions,” according to a joint news release from the sheriff’s office and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Some dogs were found tied to heavy chains and had scars and injuries consistent with dogfighting. The roosters had “physical alterations” commonly associated with cockfighting.

“This is the second large-scale animal cruelty case we have encountered in the past two years,” Sheriff Nancy Hove said in a statement.

The ASPCA is transporting the animals to temporary shelters to receive care and treatment by veterinarians and behavior experts until custody is determined by the court.

The dog and cockfighting operation was discovered while authorities were searching the house for illegal narcotics. Two people were taken into custody. An investigating into animal abuse is ongoing.

In Wisconsin, engagement in animal fighting is a felony punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and up to three and a half years in prison for a first offense and a fine of up to $10,000 and up to six years in prison for a second offense.