Now that we’re heading into fair time, summer is winding down quickly; sorry kiddos! And while we have certainly had a few really warm days, it’s actually been a pretty pedestrian summer… well temperature wise that is.

Just like most summers, we have seen some hot days with actual air temperatures into the 90s. But it’s been the combo of heat and humidity on a few occasions that have given us those quintessential hot summertime days with that heat index well into the triple digits. But those extremely warm days, despite all of our memories, are supposed to be few and far between… after all, we do live in the north. However, even by Minnesota standards, we’ve seen fewer truly hot days this year.

If you’re measuring those hot days by just looking at the afternoon highs, as many of us do, then yes, we are a bit cool. MSP Airport has recorded just four 90°+ degree-days so far this year. That’s well below the average of 14… and even further from last year’s 20. But it’s not like we’ve been cool either. If you look at the number of 85°+ days, we’re now up to 31. That’s just 5 off the average for the year with a solid 6 weeks to go where we could easily get more.

So all of these stats combined just tell us that it’s been….. drum roll please….. a pretty average summer. The map above shows the departure from average temperatures since June 1 when comparing this summer to the last 30 years or so and it shows that the entire state is within a degree of average. That’s a pretty ho hum summer. Some of the warmest locations nationwide are along the East Coast where temps have been 2 or 3 degrees above average. Meanwhile, the western high plains and parts of the southern plains have been slightly below average. When you add all of this up, the U.S. as a whole is .09° above average since June 1.