Officials take to social media to curb drunk driving during the holidays

- Law enforcement has taken to social media to remind people to stay safe on the roads this holiday season.

“If you can’t recall the most famous reindeer of all, you should hand over the keys and find a sober ride,” the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted. “Extra DWI enforcement is on Minnesota roads this holiday weekend.”

“He sees you when you’re drinking…and so do we,” the St. Louis Police Department tweeted.

Name: Rudolph

Offense: Sleighing under the influence.

Don’t be like Rudolph this holiday season. Get a sober ride.#HappyHolidays #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/2Jcmi14AA1 — SLP PoliceDepartment (@slppolice) December 23, 2017



The Lakeville Police Department took a festive approach to the problem.

“Don’t drive if you’re tipsy, buzzed, or ‘Blitzen’,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

Extra DWI enforcement will be on Minnesota roads through the end of the month. A DWI offense can result in thousands of dollars in fines, a driver’s license suspension, driving restrictions and possible jail time.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's office encouraged people to avoid some holiday stress by planning a sober ride home.