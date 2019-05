- Officials are investigating after a "suspicious device" was discovered on a street in Olmsted County, Minnesota Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 10 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of County Road 7 and Highway 14 East in Eyota on a report of a "suspicious device."

Authorities located a 20-ounce pop bottle with a fuse inserted into the cap. The bottle reportedly had the words “caution explosive” written on the bottle.

County Road 7 was closed to traffic from Highway 14 East north to 10th Street Southeast until the St. Paul Bomb Squad arrived. The squad eventually decided to safely destroy the suspicious device at the scene. The device was destroyed, and the remnants will be taken with the St. Paul Bomb Squad for further evidentiary testing.

According to officials, there are no threats to the public.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office through Crimestoppers of Rochester/Olmsted County at 800-222-8477.