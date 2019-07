- St. Paul police are looking into threats posted on social media about possible violence during the Hmong International Freedom Festival this weekend.

Police and event organizers will be addressing the social media posts at a 2 p.m. media conference.

A police spokesperson says officers are committed to working with event organizers to ensure the safety of those attending.

Last year, a 19-year-old man died in a shooting at the festival. According to the charges, the shooting happened after a fight between two rival gangs escalated.

This year's festival is scheduled to take place at McMurray Fields in St. Paul on Saturday and Sunday.