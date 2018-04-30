Deputy rescues baby fox stuck in window well
MAHTOMEDI, Minn. (KMSP) - It wasn't your typical police call, but the Washington County Sheriff's Office showed up to help all the same.
A baby fox had gotten itself stuck in a window well at a house in Mahtomedi, Minn., and was subsequently separated from its mother, prompting the homeowner to call police.
A sheriff's deputy freed the baby fox and sent it to the Wildlife Rehab Center, where it could be cared for properly.
Deputy Stringer was called for a baby fox that was trapped in a window well in Mahtomedi. Mama Fox hadn't been seen and the baby ended up at the Wildlife Rehad Center where it could be cared for properly. #BabyFox #TooCute - RKL pic.twitter.com/oyLmZyjtho— Washington County Sheriff's Office (@WCSO_Minnesota) April 30, 2018