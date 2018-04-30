Deputy rescues baby fox stuck in window well

Posted: Apr 30 2018 04:31PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30 2018 10:10PM CDT

MAHTOMEDI, Minn. (KMSP) - It wasn't your typical police call, but the Washington County Sheriff's Office showed up to help all the same.

A baby fox had gotten itself stuck in a window well at a house in Mahtomedi, Minn., and was subsequently separated from its mother, prompting the homeowner to call police. 

A sheriff's deputy freed the baby fox and sent it to the Wildlife Rehab Center, where it could be cared for properly.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories