- A 15-year-old boy is at a hospital after a police officer pulled him from the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex in New Brighton, according to an official with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday evening, authorities responded to a report of a person at the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.

Upon arrival, a New Brighton police officer jumped into the pool to pull the teen out.

Emergency crews brought the teen to a hospital. He is in unknown condition.