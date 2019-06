- Severe weather in the southern part of Minnesota brought two tornadoes on Thursday, the National Weather Service has confirmed based on preliminary damage surveys.

In a tweet, the weather service says there was an EF-1 tornado in Redwood County, an EF-0 in Brown County, and another EF-0 in Watonwan County.

The tornadoes came as storms swept through parts of Minnesota including the Twin Cities late Thursday afternoon and evening. So far, there have been no reports of any deaths but some significant damage was seen across the southwestern portion of the state.

Helicopter video shows an airplane hangar in the area decimated, with a plane pulled halfway onto a runway. At a farm, we found sheep gathered under barn that's had its roof ripped off and other sections brought to the ground.

Video sent to FOX 9 Thursday showed one tornado swirling in the area of Redwood Falls in Redwood County.