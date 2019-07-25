A couple of Edina boys have an incredible fish story and this one is true. They wrangled what appears to be a six-foot-long sturgeon right out of Minnehaha Creek.

It was the best fish fight these anglers have ever had. After seeing it for weeks just sitting on the creek bottom, just the sight of the enormous fish was irresistible. So, 12-year-old Mac Hoekstra came up with a plan to lasso the lunker.

"I just have seen in fishing shows when they land sharks, they do it that way," he says. "And when we’d go down and grab its tail, it wouldn’t move so that’s when I started thinking, 'Well if we can get this close, I think this can work.'"