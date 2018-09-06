Northern Minnesota trail bridge closed after fire causes 'significant damage'

- The Soo Line trail bridge is closed in Cass County after a fire caused significant damage early Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 1:01 a.m. in the City of Federal Dam. When authorities arrived, they found the Soo Line bridge on fire where it crosses the Leech Lake River.

The Soo Line is a popular trail for hikers, ATVs and more.

The fire is under investigation by the State of Minnesota Fire Marshal Office.

Anyone with information is asked to Cass County Sheriff's Office at (218)547-1424.