North Minneapolis youth change the world one healthy dessert at a time

- A group of young entrepreneurs from North Minneapolis are driven to change the world one healthy and delicious baked good at a time.

Green Garden Bakery was founded by a group of kids from Heritage Park. The young entrepreneurs are actively engaged in the bakery and learn about gardening, business, baking and environmentalism. They grow vegetables in their community garden and bake them into healthy vegetable-based desserts, including beet brownies, jalapenos chocolate chip cookies, green tomato cake and more.

The desserts aren’t sold at a fixed price. They allow people to “pay-what-you-want” but do let people know their money is reinvested in the community. One-third of the proceeds is donated to local community needs, one-third is reinvested into the business and the remaining third is used to compensate the young entrepreneurs who work at the bakery.

Saturday they hosted a crowdfunding campaign at Utepils Brewing Company to raise money for their dream—a commercial kitchen in Heritage Park. They plan to put the money raised towards energy efficient appliances, a ventilation hood and a mobile cart to sell their healthy desserts.

More than 150 youth are involved in the organization. To learn more about Green Garden Bakery click here.

