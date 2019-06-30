By Dom Calicchio (FOX NEWS) - Stephanie Grisham replaced Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary only recently, but Grisham reportedly has already been injured on the job.

Grisham suffered bruises when a scuffle broke out Sunday between North Korean security guards and members of the media trying to get close to President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they shook hands at the Demilitarized Zone, the Associated Press reported.

STEPHANIE GRISHAM, MELANIA TRUMP'S SPOKESWOMAN, NAMED WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: WHAT TO KNOW