St. Paul police investigating homicide in North End neighborhood

- St. Paul Police are looking into a homicide in the city's North End neighborhood after a man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, later dying from his injuries.

Investigators identified the crime scene as a house on the 100 block of East Sycamore Street, though officials have not said whether the shots were fired inside or outside the residence.

A police spokesperson held a press conference near the scene Sunday afternoon, calling on residents in the area and anyone with information to give police more information on the incident. No one has been arrested in relation to the shooting, though the investigation remains ongoing.

You can reach the St. Paul Police Department Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.