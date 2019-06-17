< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413174052" data-article-version="1.0">North Dakota photographer coordinates effort to save baby eagles</h1> </header> Posted Jun 17 2019 04:22PM CDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 04:40PM CDT d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413174052");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413174052-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413174052-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons1_1560807286955.jpg_7409783_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413174052-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons1_1560807286955.jpg_7409783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413174052-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="baby eagle_Russell Hons1_1560807286955.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons4_1560807282397.jpg_7409780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413174052-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="baby eagle_Russell Hons4_1560807282397.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons2_1560807284702.jpg_7409781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413174052-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="baby eagle_Russell Hons2_1560807284702.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons3_1560807284823.jpg_7409782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413174052-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="baby eagle_Russell Hons3_1560807284823.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons5_1560807282021.jpg_7409779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413174052-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="baby eagle_Russell Hons5_1560807282021.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413174052-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons1_1560807286955.jpg_7409783_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography" title="baby eagle_Russell Hons1_1560807286955.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons4_1560807282397.jpg_7409780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography" title="baby eagle_Russell Hons4_1560807282397.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons2_1560807284702.jpg_7409781_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography" title="baby eagle_Russell Hons2_1560807284702.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons3_1560807284823.jpg_7409782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography" title="baby eagle_Russell Hons3_1560807284823.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons5_1560807282021.jpg_7409779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography" title="baby eagle_Russell Hons5_1560807282021.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography" title="baby eagle_Russell Hons1_1560807286955.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons4_1560807282397.jpg_7409780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography" title="baby eagle_Russell Hons4_1560807282397.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons2_1560807284702.jpg_7409781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography" title="baby eagle_Russell Hons2_1560807284702.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons3_1560807284823.jpg_7409782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. Photo Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography" title="baby eagle_Russell Hons3_1560807284823.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/baby%20eagle_Russell%20Hons5_1560807282021.jpg_7409779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A North Dakota photographer worked to save two baby eagles he found after their nest collapsed over the weekend. They are now receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Two young eagles from North Dakota are now in the hands of the University of Minnesota Raptor Center after a photographer coordinated an effort to help save the birds when their nest collapsed.</p><p>Photographer Russell Hons says he often takes photos of an eagle's nest in East Grand Forks, North Dakota. When he stopped by the nest on Thursday, he noticed the eagle parents appeared more agitated than usual, but it wasn't until a few days later that he got a chance to take a closer look.</p><p>Sunday, he noticed the nest had collapsed and two baby eagles, possibly around two months old, were sitting in the middle of the field.</p><p>After a series of phones calls with the Raptor Center and using the "power of social media," Hons figured out a way to get the young birds some help. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Two young eagles from North Dakota are now in the hands of the University of Minnesota Raptor Center after a photographer coordinated an effort to help save the birds when their nest collapsed.</p><p>Photographer Russell Hons says he often takes photos of an eagle's nest in East Grand Forks, North Dakota. When he stopped by the nest on Thursday, he noticed the eagle parents appeared more agitated than usual, but it wasn't until a few days later that he got a chance to take a closer look.</p><p>Sunday, he noticed the nest had collapsed and two baby eagles, possibly around two months old, were sitting in the middle of the field.</p><p>After a series of phones calls with the Raptor Center and using the "power of social media," Hons figured out a way to get the young birds some help. He loaded the two baby eagles in a plastic tote and kept them overnight in his garage.</p><p>"They did not put up any fight, but were way bigger than I thought they were," said Hons.</p><p>On Monday, a deputy from the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office on his day off, put the birds in a dog crate and drove them five hours all the way to St. Paul.</p><p>Hons says the young eagles were very calm, but he wasn't sure if they had suffered any injuries.</p><p>"Hopefully, they can get the help they need," said Hons. "It's been fun to watch and follow the eagles each year."</p><p>So far this year, the Raptor Center has treated 250 birds. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Committee_member_pushes_for_pesticide_fr_0_7411593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Committee_member_pushes_for_pesticide_fr_0_7411593_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Committee_member_pushes_for_pesticide_fr_0_7411593_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Committee_member_pushes_for_pesticide_fr_0_7411593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Committee_member_pushes_for_pesticide_fr_0_7411593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More than eight months after the Minneapolis Board of Parks and Recreation issued a moratorium on the use of glyphosate, a weed-killing chemical found in products such as Roundup, a committee member is sounding the alarm." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Committee member pushes for pesticide-free parks in Minneapolis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than eight months after the Minneapolis Board of Parks and Recreation issued a moratorium on the use of glyphosate, a weed-killing chemical found in products such as Roundup, a committee member is sounding the alarm.</p><p>“I’m going to continue advocating for pesticide free parks,” said Russ Henry, a member of the Pesticide Advisory Committee.</p><p>Henry says that he took a picture, showing that Garlon, which uses the herbicide Triclopyr as a main ingredient, was recently used at Minnehaha Falls Park to control poison ivy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/54-jimmy-buffett-fans-from-us-fell-ill-during-group-trip-to-dominican-republic-travel-agent-says" title="54 Jimmy Buffett fans from US fell ill during group trip to Dominican Republic, travel agent says" data-articleId="413211744" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/54_Jimmy_Buffett_fans_from_US_fell_ill_d_0_7411582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/54_Jimmy_Buffett_fans_from_US_fell_ill_d_0_7411582_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/54_Jimmy_Buffett_fans_from_US_fell_ill_d_0_7411582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/54_Jimmy_Buffett_fans_from_US_fell_ill_d_0_7411582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/54_Jimmy_Buffett_fans_from_US_fell_ill_d_0_7411582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="About half the members of a Jimmy Buffett fan club from Oklahoma who traveled to the Dominican Republic in April got sick, the group's travel agent confirmed." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>54 Jimmy Buffett fans from US fell ill during group trip to Dominican Republic, travel agent says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 04:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>About half the members of a Jimmy Buffett fan club from Oklahoma who traveled to the Dominican Republic in April got sick, the group's travel agent confirmed. </p><p>Dana Flowers, a member of the Central Oklahoma Parrothead Association, is also the group's travel agent. He said about 54 out of the 114 visitors who stayed at the Hotel Riu Palace Macao in Punta Cana fell ill during the trip.</p><p>“It was headaches, vomiting, fever, diarrhea, severe diarrhea and chills and fevers that type of thing,” Flowers said. “About the third day in, we started to notice people not making it to events that we had scheduled and that's when we realized that people were getting sick.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pentagon-us-to-send-an-additional-1-000-troops-to-mideast-in-response-to-hostile-behavior-" title="Pentagon: US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Mideast in response to 'hostile behavior'" data-articleId="413210935" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Pentagon (Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pentagon: US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Mideast in response to 'hostile behavior'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran will surpass the uranium-stockpile limit set by its nuclear deal in the next 10 days, an official said Monday, raising pressure on Europeans trying to save the accord a year after the U.S. withdrawal lit the fuse for the heightened tensions now between Tehran and Washington.</p><p>Hours later, the Pentagon announced it was sending about 1,000 additional American troops to the Middle East to bolster security in the region in the face of what U.S. officials said is a growing threat from Iran.</p><p>The announcement by Iran's nuclear agency marked yet another deadline set by Tehran. President Hassan Rouhani already has warned Europe that a new deal needs to be in place by July 7 or the Islamic Republic would increase its enrichment of uranium.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/committee-member-pushes-for-pesticide-free-parks-in-minneapolis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/6-P-PESTICIDE%20FREE%20PARKS%20_00.00.50.05_1560812997088.png_7411254_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6-P-PESTICIDE FREE PARKS _00.00.50.05_1560812997088.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Committee member pushes for pesticide-free parks in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/54-jimmy-buffett-fans-from-us-fell-ill-during-group-trip-to-dominican-republic-travel-agent-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" title="476520840_1560808359571-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>54 Jimmy Buffett fans from US fell ill during group trip to Dominican Republic, travel agent says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-it-never-went-away-officials-launch-know-meth-campaign-to-curb-use"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/GettyImages-906263130_1519948440006_5023114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="meth getty"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'It never went away': Officials launch 'Know Meth' campaign to curb use</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" Featured Videos Most Recent 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Musician&#x20;Jimmy&#x20;Buffett&#x20;performs&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;after&#x20;party&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;premiere&#x20;of&#x20;Universal&#x20;Pictures&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Jurassic&#x20;World&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;Hollywood&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Highland&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2015&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Winter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>54 Jimmy Buffett fans from US fell ill during group trip to Dominican Republic, travel agent says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pentagon-us-to-send-an-additional-1-000-troops-to-mideast-in-response-to-hostile-behavior-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Pentagon&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pentagon: US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Mideast in response to 'hostile behavior'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-it-never-went-away-officials-launch-know-meth-campaign-to-curb-use" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/GettyImages-906263130_1519948440006_5023114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/GettyImages-906263130_1519948440006_5023114_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/GettyImages-906263130_1519948440006_5023114_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/GettyImages-906263130_1519948440006_5023114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/GettyImages-906263130_1519948440006_5023114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'It never went away': Officials launch 'Know Meth' campaign to curb use</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-of-m-wrestlers-remain-in-jail-as-police-investigate-sexual-assault-claims" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/A_look_inside_the_Hennepin_County_Jail_0_1498219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/A_look_inside_the_Hennepin_County_Jail_0_1498219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/A_look_inside_the_Hennepin_County_Jail_0_1498219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/A_look_inside_the_Hennepin_County_Jail_0_1498219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/A_look_inside_the_Hennepin_County_Jail_0_1498219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U of M wrestlers remain in jail as police investigate sexual assault claims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gov-walz-public-wont-see-my-full-calendars" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. 