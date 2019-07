- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the case file in the deputy-involved shooting that took the life of a Chanhassen teenager in 2018.

Last year on July 13, Carver County deputies responded to a 911 call from a mother reporting her son was suicidal. When 16-year-old Archer Amorosi came out of the home with a hatchet and handgun, two deputies shot him.

After the shooting, the Carver County Attorney's Office determined the use of deadly force was justified. Documents released on Friday shed a new light on the incident.

Again, the call coming from Amorosi's mom said her son was suicidal. She told dispatch during that call there had been officers at her house the day before and her son was not mentally well.

Amorosi's mom was trapped in the garage when investigators arrived on scene while her son, Archer, was reportedly inside the house with a gun and a hatchet, walking around yelling at deputies to shoot him.

Responding law enforcement said in interviews they tried to get Amorosi to put down the hatchet and the gun, using pepper spray and attempting to tase him before he ran out into the street.

In the interviews released Friday, Corporal Jacob Hodge describes the moment he was forced to react. "Pulled his hair like this," explained Cpl. Hodge. "Gave out a war scream -- yelled at me – he was coming straight at me with the hatchet and his gun. I started firing, and moving as I’ve been trained."

Hodge said he believed he fired five to seven shots and that when Amorosi went down. He was about ten feet from him.

The Carver County Attorney's Office did determine there would be no charges filed against Hodge, and Deputy Travis Larson, the other deputy to fire at Amorosi.

We did reach out to the attorney who is representing the Amorosi family. They have no comment at this time.