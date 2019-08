- A new ice rink in St. Paul aims to help underserved kids get better access to ice sports like hockey and skating.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter cut the ribbon Monday, opening the Securian Financial Equity on Ice Education Center.

The new space will allow local groups such as Brownbody, DinoMights, Friends of St. Paul Hockey and the Saint Paul Police Activities League a space to grow their programs.

The Securian Financial Foundation and Capital City Properties, the nonprofit arm of the St. Paul Port Authority, teamed up to create the space, which is housed within Treasure Island Center.