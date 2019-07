- The University of Minnesota announced a new ticket option for Gopher football home games this season they have dubbed “the most flexible ticket ever.”

The new, all-mobile ticket is called the “Gopher Pass” and it grants fans access to all seven home games at TCF Bank Stadium. Fans who sign up for the Gopher Pass will get a digital ticket delivered to their smartphone via a text message prior to each game, where they will learn their assigned seat.

Fans that want to sit together can link their accounts with other Gopher Pass users and they will all receive tickets with seats in the same area. There is also an option for Gopher Pass users to buy guest tickets.

There’s one catch, however. If a game is sold out, Gopher Pass users are not guaranteed a seat. They will still receive admission to the stadium, but will be assigned to the standing room only area.

The Gopher Pass will run you $199.96, which comes out to about $28.56 per game.

Gopher Football home schedule

South Dakota State

Thursday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.

Georgia Southern

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Nebraska

Saturday Oct. 12 at TBA

Maryland

Saturday, Oct. 26 at TBA

Penn State

Saturday, Nov. 9 at TBA

Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 30 at TBA