- Our crews found a sea of orange at St. Paul Park on Saturday as members of the community took a stand against gun violence.

The event was part of a nationwide effort for Gun Violence Awareness Day where supporters put on orange gear to send a message.

"You don’t have to shy away from the community because of gun violence and one way to stop it from being on the rise is to unite," says Darnella Wade, Black Truce Peace Organization founder.

"The message is we need to do something and this is a crisis and that it’s affecting everyone," added Erin Zamoff, Moms Demand Action Minnesota.

Other "Wear Orange" events are set for the weekend including one Sunday in Rochester.