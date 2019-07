- A woman from South Fargo, North Dakota has died after she got wrapped up in a rope and dragged by a horse.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was called just before 11 a.m. Friday for the incident on 38000 block of Beaver Dam Road, on the east side of Star Lake in the Dead Lake Township.

According to the 911 call, a woman was reportedly unconscious after she had been dragged a long distance by the horse. At the scene, first responders pronounced the woman dead.

Investigators found the victim, who was not identified, appeared to have been walking with the horse using a lead rope. At some point, the rope was wrapped around the victim's arm and the horse pulled her. Deputies aren't sure what caused the horse to drag the woman.