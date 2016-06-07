< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Natural gas eclipses electricity as Minneapolis' largest source of greenhouse gas emissions
Posted Aug 27 2019 02:45PM CDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 02:52PM CDT Natural gas eclipses electricity as Minneapolis' largest source of greenhouse gas emissions
Posted Aug 27 2019 02:45PM CDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 02:52PM CDT Aug 27 2019 02:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425855378" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Thanks to changing consumer habits, electricity is no longer Minneapolis’ largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.</p><p>Between 2017 and 2018, natural gas emissions increased 18 percent due to higher use in the city’s buildings, overtaking electricity as the city's largest greenhouse gas emitter. </p><p>According to a release from the city, people are using less electricity because they are using cleaner, renewable sources instead.</p><p>This change in user behavior resulted in a 41 percent decrease in electricity emissions since 2006.</p><p>Now, the city is calling for a similar reduction in natural gas usage. By 2025, the city hopes to reduce its total greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent and seeks an 80 percent reduction by 2050.</p><p>To do so, the city plans to use a two-pronged approach of conservation and gas alternatives. It hopes to make buildings more energy efficient and take advantage of alternative technologies to heat buildings.</p><p>“Increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere are destabilizing the earth’s climate, and human activity is the primary driver of these emissions,” said the release from the city. “Without rapid action to reduce these emissions, threats are coming to our economic livelihood; public health; and supplies of food, fresh water and power.”</p><p>In 2018, the city set a goal to achieve 100 percent renewable electricity for city facilities by 2023. Minnetonka City Council approves concept plan for mountain bike trails
Posted Aug 27 2019 04:31PM CDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 04:42PM CDT
In a meeting that lasted past midnight, the Minnetonka City Council approved the concept plan for mountain bike trails at Lone Lake Park.
After discussion and hearing from the public, early Tuesday morning, the Council voted 5-2 in favor of the plan as long as there is an annual review of the trail. Council members Bob Ellingson and Deb Calvert both dissented.
Citizens have been divided on the issue. While some are excited about the possibility of new recreational opportunities, others residents are concerned about how the trail could impact the habitat.

DNR targets Chronic Wasting Disease by limiting deer-to-deer contact, expanding hunting
Posted Aug 27 2019 03:34PM CDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 03:39PM CDT
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is taking steps to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease in deer across the state.
CWD is a brain disease fatal to deer and elk that is transmitted through the feces, urine or saliva of infected animals. There are no known treatments or vaccines for the disease.
According to a release from the DNR, the state is taking a three-pronged approach to limit the spread of the disease. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnetonka City Council approves concept plan for mountain bike trails</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 04:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 04:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a meeting that lasted past midnight, the Minnetonka City Council approved the concept plan for mountain bike trails at Lone Lake Park.</p><p>After discussion and hearing from the public, early Tuesday morning, the Council voted 5-2 in favor of the plan as long as there is an annual review of the trail. Council members Bob Ellingson and Deb Calvert both dissented.</p><p>Citizens have been divided on the issue . While some are excited about the possibility of new recreational opportunities, others residents are concerned about how the trail could impact the habitat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dnr-targets-chronic-wasting-disease-by-limiting-deer-to-deer-contact-expanding-hunting" title="DNR targets Chronic Wasting Disease by limiting deer-to-deer contact, expanding hunting" data-articleId="425863957" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/04/CWD%20DEER_00.00.18.10_1543969932478.png_6485072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/04/CWD%20DEER_00.00.18.10_1543969932478.png_6485072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/04/CWD%20DEER_00.00.18.10_1543969932478.png_6485072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/04/CWD%20DEER_00.00.18.10_1543969932478.png_6485072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/04/CWD%20DEER_00.00.18.10_1543969932478.png_6485072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DNR targets Chronic Wasting Disease by limiting deer-to-deer contact, expanding hunting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 03:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 03:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is taking steps to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease in deer across the state.</p><p>CWD is a brain disease fatal to deer and elk that is transmitted through the feces, urine or saliva of infected animals. There are no known treatments or vaccines for the disease.</p><p>According to a release from the DNR, the state is taking a three-pronged approach to limit the spread of the disease. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fair-attendance-fails-to-crack-100-000-monday-for-just-the-3rd-time-in-7-years" title="Fair attendance fails to crack 100,000 Monday for just the 3rd time in 7 years" data-articleId="425857371" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Empty%20rainy%20fair%20formatted_1566936530737.jpg_7620252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Empty%20rainy%20fair%20formatted_1566936530737.jpg_7620252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Empty%20rainy%20fair%20formatted_1566936530737.jpg_7620252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Empty%20rainy%20fair%20formatted_1566936530737.jpg_7620252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Empty%20rainy%20fair%20formatted_1566936530737.jpg_7620252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A rainy Monday drew fewer than 100,000 to the Minnesota State Fair. It was just the third time in seven years that fewer than 100,000 made it through the gates.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fair attendance fails to crack 100,000 Monday for just the 3rd time in 7 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 02:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 03:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Monday was just the third day in the last seven years to have fewer than 100,000 people walk through the gates of the Minnesota State Fair.</p><p>According to the fair’s official tally, only 96,716 people attended the rainy day at the fairgrounds. </p><p>Between 2012 and 2018, only two other days had fewer than 100,000 people: The first day of the 2014 fair and the sixth day of the 2013 fair. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/predicting-the-vikings-53-man-roster"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_20190826225003"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Predicting the Vikings 53-man roster</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/contigo-recalls-57m-kids-cleanable-water-bottles-due-to-possible-choking-hazard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/pressphoto_contigowaterbottlesfile_082719_1566929784043_7619898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Two Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles are shown with the silicone spouts that may detach in a photo. Most Recent

DNR targets Chronic Wasting Disease by limiting deer-to-deer contact, expanding hunting

Fair attendance fails to crack 100,000 Monday for just the 3rd time in 7 years

Charges: Murder suspect allegedly attacked people with cane at light rail station

Predicting the Vikings 53-man roster

Natural gas eclipses electricity as Minneapolis' largest source of greenhouse gas emissions data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/04/CWD%20DEER_00.00.18.10_1543969932478.png_6485072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/04/CWD%20DEER_00.00.18.10_1543969932478.png_6485072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/04/CWD%20DEER_00.00.18.10_1543969932478.png_6485072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/04/CWD%20DEER_00.00.18.10_1543969932478.png_6485072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>DNR targets Chronic Wasting Disease by limiting deer-to-deer contact, expanding hunting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fair-attendance-fails-to-crack-100-000-monday-for-just-the-3rd-time-in-7-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Empty%20rainy%20fair%20formatted_1566936530737.jpg_7620252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Empty%20rainy%20fair%20formatted_1566936530737.jpg_7620252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Empty%20rainy%20fair%20formatted_1566936530737.jpg_7620252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Empty%20rainy%20fair%20formatted_1566936530737.jpg_7620252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Empty%20rainy%20fair%20formatted_1566936530737.jpg_7620252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;rainy&#x20;Monday&#x20;drew&#x20;fewer&#x20;than&#x20;100&#x2c;000&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;State&#x20;Fair&#x2e;&#x20;It&#x20;was&#x20;just&#x20;the&#x20;third&#x20;time&#x20;in&#x20;seven&#x20;years&#x20;that&#x20;fewer&#x20;than&#x20;100&#x2c;000&#x20;made&#x20;it&#x20;through&#x20;the&#x20;gates&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fair attendance fails to crack 100,000 Monday for just the 3rd time in 7 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-murder-suspect-allegedly-attacked-people-with-cane-at-light-rail-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/yusuff_1566585658752_7612418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/yusuff_1566585658752_7612418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/yusuff_1566585658752_7612418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/yusuff_1566585658752_7612418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/23/yusuff_1566585658752_7612418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Charges: Murder suspect allegedly attacked people with cane at light rail station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/predicting-the-vikings-53-man-roster" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Predicting the Vikings 53-man roster</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/natural-gas-eclipses-electricity-as-minneapolis-largest-source-of-greenhouse-gas-emissions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/minneapolis%20generic_1465315824163_1408655_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/minneapolis%20generic_1465315824163_1408655_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/minneapolis%20generic_1465315824163_1408655_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/minneapolis%20generic_1465315824163_1408655_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/minneapolis%20generic_1465315824163_1408655_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Natural gas eclipses electricity as Minneapolis' largest source of greenhouse gas emissions</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 