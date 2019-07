- A murder suspect was arrested in Fridley, Minnesota Tuesday morning following a police chase.

The incident started at 7:21 a.m. while Minneapolis officers were looking for a homicide suspect in Robbinsdale, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said. Officers saw the suspect driving and attempted to stop them, but the suspect fled.

Officers pursued the suspect onto Highway 100 and Interstate 694. Another agency attempted two PIT maneuvers to stop the fleeing vehicle. The suspect eventually fled on foot into a wooded area near I-694 and Minnesota State Highway 65 in Fridley.

Officers from several jurisdictions surrounded the wooded area and set up a perimeter. The suspect was taken into custody around 8:40 a.m.

“This was an excellent example of numerous law enforcement agencies working together in concert, a wanted person, a person accused of homicide, into custody and they did so without causing harm to anyone else,” Elder said. “This was a very good operation.”

Elder said they will not be releasing the suspect’s identity or which homicide they were wanted for at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. More information is expected to be released later Tuesday.