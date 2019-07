- A train derailed in southwestern Wisconsin near the Iowa border due to an apparent rock or mudslide, according to the Grant County Emergency Management.

BNSF reported the derailment Monday morning. About 15 cars went off the tracks about a quarter mile south of Glen Haven, which is about 44 miles northwest of Dubuque, Iowa.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials are assessing the area for any environmental impact, but so far they believe it is minimal.

It will take about three to four days for crews to remove the train cars. During this time, the Glen Haven Boat Landing and a portion of Main Street will be closed.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.