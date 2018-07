- A highway southeast of New Ulm is closed as crews work to remove debris from a mudslide, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Officials say a "slope failure" happened on Highway 68 Sunday, causing an eight-foot tall mudslide. Trees, branches, dirt and mud now cover the highway near County Road 45 by Courtland, Minn.

No one was injured in the mudslide.

Road updates will be posted on 511mn.org.