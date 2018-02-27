MSD principal readies students for first day back after shooting

MSD employees Margarita Lasalle (L) and Joellen Berman look at the memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as teachers and staff returned to the school for the first time since the shooting on February 23. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

- Marjory Stoneman Douglas Principal Ty Thompson tweeted encouragement for the 3,000 students who will return to school Wednesday morning.

His tweet reminded students the focus, for now, is on healing, not academics.

Looking forward to tomorrow Eagles! Remember our focus is on emotional readiness and comfort not curriculum: so there is no need for backpacks. Come ready to start the healing process and #RECLAIMTHENEST 🦅🦅🦅🦅 — Principal Thompson (@PrincipalMSD) February 27, 2018

"Principal Thompson tweeted, "Looking forward to tomorrow Eagles! Remember our focus is on emotional readiness and comfort not curriculum: so there is no need for backpacks. Come ready to start the healing process and #RECLAIMTHENEST"

Students at Stoneman Douglas will have a modified schedule the rest of this week, with half days ending at 11:40 a.m.

The building where the shooting happened, the Freshman Building, was sealed off and no students will be allowed inside.

It's been two weeks since confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire on his former classmates.

He had been expelled from the school and numerous reports were made to law enforcement from people concerned he might carry out a school shooting.

More on the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School:

These are the lives lost in the Florida high school shooting

Florida House Speaker discusses school safety plan

Florida students, staff returning to school shooting site

Stoneman Douglas principal promises hugs for all 3,300 students

Hundreds gather to honor Parkland shooting victims

Florida students against gun violence go to Tallahassee, stage walkouts

West Point honors JROTC cadet's dream by posthumously admitting him to academy

Florida legislators vote down assault rifle ban proposal

Time for action: Students around the country lobby safety

Stoneman Douglas athletic director laid to rest

MSDStrong: Stoneman Douglas alumni's message to shooting victims

FBI received tip on suspected Florida school shooter in January

Governor unveils sweeping school-safety improvement plan

Republicans call for immediate suspension of Broward Sheriff