MPD: Man with gunshot wounds found dead in car

- A man has died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

Around 2:52 a.m., police responded to the 4500 block of Stevens Avenue South on reports of gunshots heard. One of the callers reported a car crashed into the freeway sound wall just east of Stevens Avenue South.

According to a release, officers arrived to find a man dead inside a car, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police believe the man and the suspect knew each other, though there is currently no one in custody.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release man's name at a later time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to text their tip into 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. These text messages are assigned a tip number and the police department has no way of identifying the source of the information. All texts are anonymous. People may also call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).