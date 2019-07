- A motorcyclist has died after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Ham Lake, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:18 p.m., officials responded to the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Lexington Ave NE on a crash involving a pickup truck and motorcyclist.

Responders administered CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as a 33-year-old man from Blaine, Minn.

Officials are still investigating the crash.