- A motorcyclist has died after he hit a cement wall and was ejected early Sunday morning in Duluth, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2 a.m., a motorcyclist was heading north on Interstate 35 at a high rate of speed when he hit a cement wall and was ejected from the bike.

He has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Hermantown, Minn.