Motorcyclist dies after crash on CR 46 in Lakeville, Minn.

- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lakeville, Minnesota Thursday morning.

A passenger vehicle was making a left-hand turn from westbound County Road 46 onto Eagleview Drive when it collided with a motorcycle traveling eastbound on County Road 26, according to the Lakeville Police Department.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Regions Hospital with serious injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Lakeville Police Department are investigating the crash.