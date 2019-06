We’re now into the middle of June and it hardly feels like it. But before you blame our temperatures, you may be interested to know that the first half of June has actually been above average. So, it’s not the temperatures, but the lack of humidity that has us feeling less like June. And that humidity has been shockingly low.

Mid way through our Thursday, dewpoints dropped to the upper 20s in the metro and even into the upper teens in Red Wing. The rest of the area experienced dewpoints in the 30s . That’s PHENOMENALLY dry air for this time of year. The dewpoint represents the amount of moisture in the atmosphere because it’s the temperature at which dew forms. The lower the number, the drier the air. For some perspective, dewpoints in the 20s are more common in early spring (March) and late fall (November). This time of year though, these numbers are well into the 60s more often than not, and can easily get into the 70s , which is a more Florida style air mass… VERY humid.

So why haven’t we seen a lot of humidity yet? Well, it’s likely for two reasons. The first needs little explanation; the weather pattern. The majority of the moisture in the Upper Midwest actually comes from the Gulf of Mexico, a large body of very warm water. With southerly winds, air and moisture from the Gulf can actually stream all the way into northern Canada on some occasions. But it’s exceedingly common to get a large amount of Gulf moisture into Minnesota this way. However, our winds this spring have been primarily out of the north or the west, coming off a much cooler and drier place than the Gulf. This gives us the opportunity to have low humidity levels. The other reason though is a bit more complex; farmers.