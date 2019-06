- Police found a woman stabbed to death in a home in Duluth, Minnesota Sunday night after her child called 911 to report their parents were fighting.

Officers responded to the home on the 900 block of Chester Park Drive at 8:23 p.m. after receiving the 911 call. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man with blood on his clothes and a 41-year-old woman with several stab wounds.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officers identified the man as the suspect and arrested him. As of Monday, he was at the hospital, but upon release he will be taken to the St. Louis County Jail on pending charges.

The Midwest Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy of the victim. Police are investigating her death as a domestic violence homicide.

This is the second homicide in Duluth this year.