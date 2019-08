- More than 100 people came out Saturday to try to break a record by playing the biggest game of "duck, duck, gray duck."

The attempt was held at Canterbury Park in Shakopee on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the crowd, 108 people strong, was enough to break the record for "duck, duck, gray duck."

The attempt was part of "Minnesota-Made" Day at Canterbury and was organized by Gray Duck Vodka.

However, the record for "duck, duck, goose" -- the name the game goes by outside of Minnesota -- is 2,135 people, set in Missouri in 2011, according to the Guinness World Records.