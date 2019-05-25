< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. MOE123: Scholarship foundation helps family heal after losing brother to flu MOE123: Scholarship foundation helps family heal after losing brother to flu By Sarah Danik, FOX 9 Posted May 25 2019 08:27PM CDT
Updated May 25 2019 08:33PM CDT (FOX 9)</strong> - This Memorial Day weekend, there are plenty of picnics and barbecues in local parks, but one has more meaning than your average cookout.</p><p>Saturday, a Twin Cities family honored one of their own gone too soon.</p><p>It was the second year for the MOE123 Community Picnic.</p><p>It’s in memory and honor of Moe Sarim, who would’ve been 43 Saturday.</p><p>His family lost him to the flu over a year ago, but they say they’re not letting his memory fade and are honoring him in a way that he would’ve loved.</p><p>It had all the fixings of a traditional holiday picnic, but with a little more meat to it.</p><p>“He was the glue that kept all of us together and even doing things like this, still the glue that is keeping everyone together,” said Amanda Duncan, a friend of Moe Sarim.</p><p>Sarim died in January of last year because of flu complications.</p><p>“Anyone who knows Moe knows how big his heart is and just to do anything for anyone before himself, a great brother, great friend, great son and we lost him way too early, “said Marty Massih Sarim, the MOE123 Founder and Chairman.</p><p>Family members, including Moe’s brothers Marty and Seraj, a FOX9 Photojournalist, wanted to find a way to honor him.</p><p>So, they started a scholarship in his name: MOE123.</p><p>“What we found out with this foundation is it’s been a way of healing for our family,” said Sarim. “It’s been a way of making sure he’s not forgotten.”</p><p>Friends who loved Moe say it’s the right way to honor the lifelong learner.</p><p>“He always wanted to keep growing, so it’s very fitting for who he was,” said Duncan.</p><p>The first round of scholarship winners at Park Center High School received their $5,000 award in January on the first anniversary of Moe’s death. All five winners were at the barbecue Saturday.</p><p>“He was also an A student and he was hardworking like me, so I want other people to succeed like he did,” said Envy Agbonkhese, a MOE123 Scholarship recipient.</p><p>Moe’s family knows this is something he would be proud of.</p><p>“I think he’d understand why we’re doing this and I don’t think he’d be surprised because he’d do this for any one of us,” said Sarim.</p><p>Saturday’s picnic also represents the kickoff for fundraising for the MOE123 scholarship. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gophers Softball advances to first-ever College World Series</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 06:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 08:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Golden Gophers Softball team advanced to its first-ever College World Series Saturday after beating LSU in the NCAA Super Regionals.</p><p>After a 5-3 comeback win in game 1 Friday night , the Gophers held off the Tigers again Saturday with a 3-0 victory at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium to complete the sweep and punch their ticket to Oklahoma City. </p><p>The Gophers’ runs came in the form of a solo home run off the bat of Allie Arneson in the top of the 5th inning and two more RBI hits in the top of the 7th inning by Emma Burns and Carlie Brandt.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hundreds-of-strangers-attend-funeral-of-veteran-with-no-family-in-town" title="Hundreds of strangers attend funeral of veteran with no family in town" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Spring Grove Cemetery" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hundreds of strangers attend funeral of veteran with no family in town</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 06:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hundreds of strangers showed up to pay their respects to a 90-year-old veteran who was laid to rest on Saturday in Ohio.</p><p>Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati had put out a call to the public after learning that no family members would be attending the funeral of Korean War veteran Hezekiah Perkins.</p><p>"Mr. Perkins prearranged and prepaid his funeral and burial over 20 years, however, all of his family is currently residing out of town," the cemetery staff wrote on Friday. "We are asking any members of our community who are available to attend his burial tomorrow."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesota-sailor-killed-in-pearl-harbor-laid-to-rest-in-virginia-minn" title="Minnesota sailor killed in Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Virginia, Minn." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Minnesota_sailor_killed_in_Pearl_Harbor__0_7313717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Minnesota_sailor_killed_in_Pearl_Harbor__0_7313717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Minnesota_sailor_killed_in_Pearl_Harbor__0_7313717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Minnesota_sailor_killed_in_Pearl_Harbor__0_7313717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Minnesota_sailor_killed_in_Pearl_Harbor__0_7313717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Minnesota sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor was laid to rest on the iron range Saturday in his hometown of Virginia." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota sailor killed in Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Virginia, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 06:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 06:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Minnesota sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor was laid to rest on the iron range Saturday in his hometown of Virginia.</p><p>Navy Radioman Third Class Dante Tini was killed aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941.</p><p>Tini’s remains were unidentified for over 77 years, but in 2015 scientists were finally able to identify him through dental records.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-sailor-killed-in-pearl-harbor-laid-to-rest-in-virginia-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/5V%20SAILOR%20LAID%20TO%20REST_00.00.33.28_1558826312676.png_7313713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Minnesota sailor laid to rest"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota sailor killed in Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Virginia, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ft-snelling-cemetery-dedicates-monument-to-vikings-batallion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/5V%20VIKING%20BATTALION%20DEDICATION_00.00.18.27_1558825636655.png_7313708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="99th Vikings Batallion"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ft. Snelling Cemetery dedicates monument to 'Vikings' Battalion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-s-body-discovered-in-st-croix-river-friday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/07/17/10P%20ST.%20CROIX%20RIVER%20BRIDGE_KMSPdc4d_146.mxf_00.00.04.17_1500298140327_3806563_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="10P ST. CROIX RIVER BRIDGE_KMSPdc4d_146.mxf_00.00.04.17_1500298140327.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man's body discovered in St. Croix River Friday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bodycam-captures-minnesota-officer-saving-fawn-with-cpr"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Fawn_rescue_5_25_0_7313185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fawn_rescue_5_25_0_20190525133811"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bodycam captures Minnesota officer saving fawn with CPR</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-softball-advances-to-first-ever-college-world-series" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Gophers%20softball%20celebration%20formatted_1558833040151.jpg_7313906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Gophers%20softball%20celebration%20formatted_1558833040151.jpg_7313906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Gophers%20softball%20celebration%20formatted_1558833040151.jpg_7313906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Gophers%20softball%20celebration%20formatted_1558833040151.jpg_7313906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/Gophers%20softball%20celebration%20formatted_1558833040151.jpg_7313906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Gophers&#x20;Athletics&#x20;Communications&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Gophers Softball advances to first-ever College World Series</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hundreds-of-strangers-attend-funeral-of-veteran-with-no-family-in-town" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Spring&#x20;Grove&#x20;Cemetery" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds of strangers attend funeral of veteran with no family in town</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-sailor-killed-in-pearl-harbor-laid-to-rest-in-virginia-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/5V%20SAILOR%20LAID%20TO%20REST_00.00.33.28_1558826312676.png_7313713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/5V%20SAILOR%20LAID%20TO%20REST_00.00.33.28_1558826312676.png_7313713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/5V%20SAILOR%20LAID%20TO%20REST_00.00.33.28_1558826312676.png_7313713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/5V%20SAILOR%20LAID%20TO%20REST_00.00.33.28_1558826312676.png_7313713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/5V%20SAILOR%20LAID%20TO%20REST_00.00.33.28_1558826312676.png_7313713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota sailor killed in Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Virginia, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ft-snelling-cemetery-dedicates-monument-to-vikings-batallion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/5V%20VIKING%20BATTALION%20DEDICATION_00.00.18.27_1558825636655.png_7313708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/5V%20VIKING%20BATTALION%20DEDICATION_00.00.18.27_1558825636655.png_7313708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/5V%20VIKING%20BATTALION%20DEDICATION_00.00.18.27_1558825636655.png_7313708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/5V%20VIKING%20BATTALION%20DEDICATION_00.00.18.27_1558825636655.png_7313708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/25/5V%20VIKING%20BATTALION%20DEDICATION_00.00.18.27_1558825636655.png_7313708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ft. Snelling Cemetery dedicates monument to 'Vikings' Battalion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/heavy-rains-damage-noah-s-ark-attraction-owners-seek-1-million-insurance-bailout" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20Noah%27s%20Ark%20Encounter_1558821133984.jpg_7313536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20Noah%27s%20Ark%20Encounter_1558821133984.jpg_7313536_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20Noah%27s%20Ark%20Encounter_1558821133984.jpg_7313536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20Noah%27s%20Ark%20Encounter_1558821133984.jpg_7313536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20Noah%27s%20Ark%20Encounter_1558821133984.jpg_7313536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;Ark&#x20;Encounter&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;July&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;Williamstown&#x2c;&#x20;Kentucky&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;Ark&#x20;Encounter&#x20;is&#x20;a&#x20;theme&#x20;park&#x20;centered&#x20;around&#x20;a&#x20;510&#x20;foot&#x20;long&#x20;reproduction&#x20;of&#x20;Noah&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Ark&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Aaron&#x20;P&#x2e;&#x20;Bernstein&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heavy rains damage road to Noah's Ark attraction, owners seek $1 million in insurance money</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 