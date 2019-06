- A weekend traffic closure might cause problems for travelers in the Twin Cities this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to close I-35W in both directions between I-94 and Highway 280 starting at 10 p.m. Friday through Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will begin closing ramps along the stretch at 8 p.m. on Friday, starting with southbound ramps.

The closures will allow crews to remove the Fifth Street pedestrian bridge over I-35W. A new bridge is set to be built over the highway and is set to be complete by late August.

Detour: Access from University Avenue to southbound I-35W will remain open. Motorists will be detoured around the closure from the south using I-94 to Highway 280 to I-35W and from the north Highway 280 to I-94 to I-35W.