- The good news: MnDOT is out repairing the potholes making our roads so dangerous. The bad news: that means more lane closures.

Interstate 35W will be down to a single lane southbound between Washington Avenue and 42nd Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, I-35W will be also be down to one lane between the same stretch as crews work on the northbound side.

MnDOT adds that if they finish doing the southbound portion early on Monday they will begin working on the northbound lane. That will cause a lane closure on the northbound lane to start on Monday afternoon.

Additionally Interstate 94 eastbound between Intestate 394 and Washington Avenue will be down to two lanes for pothole repair from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday night.