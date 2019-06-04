< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. MN to D.C. Carbon-free: Father-daughter road trip tackles climate change MN to D.C. Carbon-free: Father-daughter road trip tackles climate change 04 2019 09:46PM (FOX 9) - Two girls from the Twin Cities are on a mission to tackle the issue of climate change.

They're heading to Washington, D.C. this week for an international conference, and even their means of travel is mindful of the environment.

For many people, climate change is a serious issue. So, a pair of 5th graders and their dads will take a road trip in an electric car for a good cause.</p><p>Aryanna Rossi and Elena Rapallini have teamed up for plenty projects before, but their latest collaboration will take them to the nation's capitol to take lawmakers’ temperature on climate change. </p><p>"I feel excited because I get to talk to people who can actually make a big difference in helping it," Elena said.</p><p>Aryanna became concerned about global warming last year when her relatives in California had to leave their house for a few days because of wildfires.</p><p>She and her dad even traveled to Washington, D.C. to talk to their representatives in Congress about the subject as part of an international conference for Citizens’ Climate Lobby.</p><p>"We asked them to take action against climate change, and we reasoned why they should," Aryanna said.</p><p>This year, Aryanna convinced Elena and her dad to come to the conference as well. </p><p>But, instead of flying like last year, all four will pile into Elena's dad's electric car and drive more than 1,100 miles each way to reduce their carbon footprint to zero.</p><p>"I'm sure the girls will be worried about 20 hours of dad's jokes, but we'll make it fun. That's the idea, to spend time with the girls, make it an adventure and inspire someone else," Leonardo Rapallini said.</p><p>The four have already started a blog about their road trip and they hope it will be an adventure to remember.</p><p>"I think climate change is a huge problem that we need to solve, and if we start taking action as kids, others will try to follow," Elena said.</p><p>The group will take off on Friday and hopes to make it to D.C. on Saturday night. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Storms_bring_flooding_in_Lakeville__Minn_0_7352855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Storms_bring_flooding_in_Lakeville__Minn_0_7352855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Storms_bring_flooding_in_Lakeville__Minn_0_7352855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Storms_bring_flooding_in_Lakeville__Minn_0_7352855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/Storms_bring_flooding_in_Lakeville__Minn_0_7352855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tuesday's storms brought flooding to Lakeville, Minnesota." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning causes 3 house fires in Lakeville, Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:25PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lightning strikes caused three separate house fires in Lakeville, Minnesota following a storm Tuesday evening, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.</p><p>A total of six homes were affected due to subsequent electrical surges. </p><p>“We had Apple Valley, Burnsville and Farmington assisting us with calls plus their calls that they had going on at the same time,” said Lakeville Fire Chief Mike Meyer. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rising-water-levels-on-little-canada-lake-threatening-homes" title="Rising water levels on Little Canada lake threatening homes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-LITTLE%20CANADA%20FLOODING_00.00.33.13_1559699894221.png_7352375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-LITTLE%20CANADA%20FLOODING_00.00.33.13_1559699894221.png_7352375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-LITTLE%20CANADA%20FLOODING_00.00.33.13_1559699894221.png_7352375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-LITTLE%20CANADA%20FLOODING_00.00.33.13_1559699894221.png_7352375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/6-P-LITTLE%20CANADA%20FLOODING_00.00.33.13_1559699894221.png_7352375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rising water levels on Little Canada lake threatening homes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On Twin Lake in Little Canada, rising water levels are threatening homes, taking down trees and swallowing the surrounding landscape.</p><p>“At the end of the dock is where our shore used to be," said Angela Malone, a homeowner.</p><p>The lake sits behind Malone’s backyard. The body of water is at least 10 feet higher than normal.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/above-and-beyond-school-welcomes-first-deaf-student-6-by-teaching-entire-school-sign-language" title="School welcomes first deaf student, 6, by teaching all classmates sign language" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/_Above_and_beyond___School_welcomes_firs_0_7352353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/_Above_and_beyond___School_welcomes_firs_0_7352353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/_Above_and_beyond___School_welcomes_firs_0_7352353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/_Above_and_beyond___School_welcomes_firs_0_7352353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/_Above_and_beyond___School_welcomes_firs_0_7352353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Maine school has gone “above and beyond” in giving a special welcome to a 6-year-old student who is deaf by teaching the entire school American Sign Language." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>School welcomes first deaf student, 6, by teaching all classmates sign language</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Maine school has gone “above and beyond” in giving a special welcome to a 6-year-old student who is deaf by teaching the entire school American Sign Language. </p><p>Kindergartner Morey Belanger is the Dayton Consolidated School's first deaf student.</p><p>“It's really surprising. Featured Videos MN to D.C. Carbon-free: Father-daughter road trip tackles climate change Lightning causes 3 house fires in Lakeville, Minnesota School welcomes first deaf student, 6, by teaching all classmates sign language 